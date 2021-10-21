Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schibsted ASA (SBBTF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS: SBBTF) in the last few weeks:

10/19/2021 – Schibsted ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2021 – Schibsted ASA was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2021 – Schibsted ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/1/2021 – Schibsted ASA is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Schibsted ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/28/2021 – Schibsted ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.