Analysts Set Expectations for Extendicare Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.46.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.