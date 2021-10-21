Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (BIIB, CAS, CRMD, DTIL, EXC, FNV, HNR1, IFP, IRDM, ITCI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 21st:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $453.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelon is gaining from new electric rates and its cost-saving initiatives. Exelon’s management has decided to split its businesses into two companies to unlock more value for shareholders and serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $27B investment for grid modernization through 2024 will improve the resilience of its system. Exelon's strong performance results in stable cash flow generation, allowing the company to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Exelon’s performance is subject to commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. Extreme weather conditions in its service territories adversely impacts performance. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and regulatory changes are headwinds.”

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$201.00 target price on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €165.00 ($194.12) price target by analysts at Societe Generale.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iridium reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with the bottom line matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line surpassing the same. An accretive subscriber base backed by a solid demand environment is a tailwind. It expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 with higher service revenues. Commercial business is Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, pandemic-induced supply chain woes are a headwind. Stiff competition from regional market suppliers limits its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses dents its margins.”

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kohl’s has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management on its last earnings call highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures and port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the perfect shopping destination for the holiday shopping season.”

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $497.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein it operated four drilling rigs this year. The company began operating a fifth drilling rig to drill an additional salt water disposal well in the Greater Stebbins area. It plans to turn to sales nine wells in the area during fourth-quarter 2021. The upstream company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. The company's cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock further got a boost from solid second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines grew year over year. This also marked the company’s eighth straight quarter of an earnings beat. Despite the challenges related to inflationary and supply-chain pressures, results reflected solid growth across all business units and major geographic regions. Solid online show and resurgence in in-store consumption trends remain upsides. The company raised the 2021 view and issued an upbeat third-quarter guidance. However, Newell Brands has been witnessing elevated advertising and promotional expenses related to new product launches and omnichannel investments. Inflationary pressure are likely to be at the highest in the third quarter, which is likely to affect margins.”

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $326.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF). They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a hold rating. They currently have C$121.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Tight supply and strong demand are driving steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment should also contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand in the energy space is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. Shipments in this business remain under pressure. Its European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation. The steel industry also remains challenged by overcapacity.”

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is poised to benefit from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. The company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base plus the enforcement of new rates act as its key tailwinds. It has plans to become carbon neutral by 2050. The utility has been paying dividends on a regular basis, thus boosting its shareholder value. Also, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to leaks and mechanical setbacks. The company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks as well, which might erase valuable data. Further, the utility is subject to environmental guidelines too, which could flare up its operating costs.”

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.