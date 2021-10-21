Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) in the last few weeks:

10/18/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/14/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

8/30/2021 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

