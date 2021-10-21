Analyzing Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32% Commercial National Financial 25.92% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.99 $32.50 million $1.64 30.59 Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.19 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.75%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.