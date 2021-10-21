Analyzing Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Isos Acquisition and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 215.29%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Esports Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 8.23 -$26.37 million ($1.18) -5.32

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta.

