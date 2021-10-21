Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

