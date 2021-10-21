Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Achieves $397.35 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $397.35 million and $8.51 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00005214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

