Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $4,394,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 89,056 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 26.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $481,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

