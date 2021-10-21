Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 171.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $356.03 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

