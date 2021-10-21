Andrew B. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aemetis alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The firm has a market cap of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.