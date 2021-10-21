Andrew B. Foster Sells 15,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $286,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

