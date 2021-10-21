Andrew B. Foster Sells 52,150 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 52,150 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $986,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

AMTX traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 575,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. The stock has a market cap of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

