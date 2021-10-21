Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Announces $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Anthem has increased its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

ANTM traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.41. 1,588,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.19. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $430.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.18.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

