Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NYSE ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $425.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.19. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

