Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.
NYSE ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $425.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.19. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
