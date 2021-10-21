AntiMatter Price Reaches $0.96 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $29.92 million and $1.71 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.