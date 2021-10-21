Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,439 ($18.80) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,543.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

