Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,375.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

