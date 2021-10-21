Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,375.00.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

