Anyswap Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.02 or 0.00014381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $168.11 million and $9.63 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

