Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

AON stock opened at $313.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $313.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

