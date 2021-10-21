APA Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.