APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.45 on Thursday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

