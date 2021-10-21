APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in APA by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

