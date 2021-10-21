APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

APA stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

