Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

