Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE AIRC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

