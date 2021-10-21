APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.01 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Pretium Resources worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of PVG opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

