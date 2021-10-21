APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.04 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $157.97 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.