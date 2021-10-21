APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

