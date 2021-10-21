APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172,336 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NYSE:MGM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.