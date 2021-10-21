APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.31 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Fortis by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

