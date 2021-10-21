APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.35 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $144,000.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

