APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.38 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 576,921 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

