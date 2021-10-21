APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -188.04 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

