APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 192,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

