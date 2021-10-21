APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $123.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

