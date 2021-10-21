APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

