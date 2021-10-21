APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 161,840 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

