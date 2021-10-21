APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 16,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

BKR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

