APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,800 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

MBUU stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

