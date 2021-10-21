APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 21,700 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of DRE opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

