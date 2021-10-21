APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 5,800 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in Datadog by 51.4% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,986,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $160.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $613,984.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,381,001 shares of company stock worth $322,180,029. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

