APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 9,700 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

