APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock opened at $421.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $424.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

