APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 41,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

