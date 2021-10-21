APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.55% of APi Group worth $65,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

