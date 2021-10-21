APIX (APIX) Price Down 59.2% Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, APIX has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $829,161.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

