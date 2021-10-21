apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Reaches $11.55 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $348,800.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

