Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE APO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

